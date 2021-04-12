WATCH: Baby Elephant Falls into 15-Feet-deep Open Well in Odisha, Rescue Video Goes Viral

Forest officials deployed heavy machinery to rescue a distressed baby elephant from a 15-feet-deep well in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. In an operation that continued for four hours, they dug an elevated path to the well and allowed the elephant to move out slowly and quickly ran into the forest area. A video clip of the whole operation has gone viral on the Internet. It shows an earth mover continuously digging and removing obstacles from the path of the calf.

Several Twitter users praised the effort of the forest officials in the border district.

#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday."The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range. pic.twitter.com/TPIrWN52Ti — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021

Some also questioned why abandoned wells are kept open.

Poor baby, he must be so anguished. Thanks to the good humans for rescuing.— Iti (@itiwrites) April 11, 2021

Who keeps such open wells? 😠— Manas Ranjan Sahoo (@mrsahoo) April 10, 2021

Reports said a herd of elephants from Jharkhand had entered the Deuli Forest Range in Mayurbhanj district. The herd was passing the village when the one-year-old calf accidentally fell into the open well Friday night. Soon, forest department officials were informed and they began the rescue operation.

Many curious local residents also gathered at the site to witness the rescue process. They cheered when the calf came out of the well safely.

In October 2019, an elephant, part of a herd, fell into a muddy open well after the herd was chased by locals in Dumerta village in Odisha's Sundargarh district. It took a two-hour operation to rescue the jumbo with ropes and excavators as it struggled to stay afloat by holding a tree branch nearby.

In another similar incident in February 2020, forest officials rescued a calf, aged around five years, from a ditch dug up for a well near Landarasika hill in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The rescue operation took nearly three hours.

Forest officials say villagers chase elephants as they destroy their standing crops during their transit from the area. Also, incidents like these raise a concern about man-animal conflict and possible human encroachments into animal habitats.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here