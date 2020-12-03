News18 Logo

    2-MIN READ

    Watch: Baby Elephant Playing with Zebra in This Adorable Video is a Lovely Message

    Video grab of zebra and baby elephant playing. (Credit: Twitter/ @susantananda3)

    Video grab of zebra and baby elephant playing. (Credit: Twitter/ @susantananda3)

    The elephant is cuddling and snuggling the zebra with its trunk and both can be seen enjoying each other company.

    Animals have for long been teaching us valuable life lessons by their actions.

    In a viral video doing rounds on internet, a baby elephant and a zebra can be seen playing together. The video communicates an important message. The video was posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on Dec 2. The 30 min long clip has garnered over 10,000 views and more than 1000 likes.

    Watch the video here:

    In the video, a baby elephant and a zebra can be seen playing in a grassland, the elephant is cuddling and snuggling the zebra with its trunk and both can be seen enjoying each other company.

    The caption written with the photo by Susanta Nanda reads, “Friendship has no survival value; rather it is one of those things that gives value to survival.”

    A number of people posted reactions to the adorable video. The short clip collected several likes and comments where people showered their love and thoughts in the comments sharing more such clips of various animals.

    “Here is more addition to your video...” said a user while sharing a similar longer version of the same video containing playful moments between animals.

    A number of users called the baby animals ‘cute’

    "A way to know each other and to feel the warmth of friendship," a user said. Several other users added that the video "made their day".

    Netizens applauded the thought and the values highlighted to the light-hearted video.

    Here’s what others commented

    Susanta Nanda who works in Indian Forest Service has posted several videos of animals and documenting them. The following video promoting value of friendship in the animal kingdom is loved by netizens sharing their own opinions in the comments of the post.


