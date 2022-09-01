Watch: Baby Elephant Trying To Make New Friends is The Cutest Thing on The Internet

The Internet serves us a platter of overwhelming videos daily and it seems like a ritual now. One more such video has surfaced on social media platforms and we are in awe.

The adorable baby elephant is racing around, probably attempting to make friends with the birds so he can play with them. For obvious reasons, the birds, who assume it’s only a baby elephant, do not fly away and instead force him to chase them.

The newborn elephant was observed running in circles and losing its balance. The calf regains balance and begins chasing the birds after briefly swaying from one side to the other. The baby falls back on his face seconds after regaining his footing and does the most apparent thing, which any baby would do. Runs to his mom.

Seeing her baby falling flat on the ground, the mother elephant could be seen running towards him. Well, all moms are alike, aren’t they?

This Cute elephant 🐘 kiddo chasing birds is winning hearts #elephant #animals VC- Boras zoo pic.twitter.com/WTqRbLhxWS — Geethanjali K IFS (@Geethanjali_IFS) August 30, 2022

While sharing, the user wrote, “This Cute elephant kiddo chasing birds is winning hearts.” And surely, we can’t agree enough.

बच्चे इंसान के हो या जानवर के बच्चे सभी शैतानी करते हैं छोटे में माता-पिता हर वक्त शैतानियां का आनंद लेते हैं लेकिन बच्चा अगर गिर जाता है या चोट लगती है तो सबसे पहला दर्दनाक मां को होता है — Madhav singh (@madhavsingh1111) August 31, 2022

The video has received over 2 million views within just a day and the comments section is flooded with some adorable comments. One of the users wrote, “Children, whether human or animal, all do evil. In small children, parents enjoy the devils all the time, but if the child falls or gets hurt, then the mother is the first to hurt.”

One thing to notice is when baby elephant slips, mother notices it and becomes concerned. — Abhay Hashia (@hashiaAbhay) August 31, 2022

One more said, “One thing to notice is when a baby elephant slips, the mother notices it and becomes concerned.”

