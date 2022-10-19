Watch: Baby Elephants' Cute and Playful Fight Leaves Internet In Awe

There are ample videos of elephants available online. These wild animals enjoy themselves in their natural habitat and never fail to amaze us with their cuteness. One such video is viral on social media and internet users just can’t have enough of it.

The now-viral clip shows a cute and playful fight between the three baby elephants. The snippet opens with one of the calves named Roho sitting while another calf comes and tries to cover his eyes with his trunk. The third one comes and climbs over the baby elephant.

The Instagram Reel has been shared by a non-profit organisation Sheldrick Wildlife Trust explained the whole scenario in the long caption.

The wildlife trust wrote in the caption that Roho is the crowned king of the Nursery. He is the oldest bull in the herd. “Befitting his royal status, he just sits in his kingdom and waits for his courtesans to come to play with him. Here, he is joined by Esoit and Tabu. Although they are quite a bit smaller than Roho, they share his love of wrestling. It makes us so proud to see how Roho gently plays with them, sitting back and encouraging them to test their strength, where he could easily dominate the both. Our little king is turning into a mature, kind bull!” it said.

The photo and video-sharing app users have flooded the comments section of the post with red heart emojis and reacted to the cute video. One of the users said, “Oh this is so beautiful.” Another person commented, “They play so nice together. Much nicer than what children do!” One more user added, “The cutest clumsy play ever!” Another user added, “This is lovely to watch. You are all so lucky to live with these fabulous animals.”

The video has garnered more than 1.27 lakh views since it was uploaded.

