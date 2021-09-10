WATCH: Baby Elephants Enjoying Mud Bath is 26 Seconds of Pure Delight

The weekend is just around the corner and if you have been looking for something to kick it off on a happy note, we have got something straight from Kenya. This video of the baby elephants’ herd enjoying a mud bath is 26 seconds treat of absolute cuteness and will surely leave a smile on your face. Don’t trust us? Watch it yourself and thank us later. Posted by Sheldrick WIldlife on Twitter, the clip features the tuskers rolling in a large mud pit and enjoy their time together having a bath on a bright sunny day.

In the caption shared along with the clip, the wildlife trust narrated the story of ‘mud monster’ tusker Olorien. The trust said that the orphan tusker beat every odd in her way of survival. They also urged people to donate and adopt Olorien and others like her.

Check out the video here:

Each elephant has their own distinctive bathing style and little mud monster Olorien's can best be described as "flop and flail"! She's an orphan who beat the odds to survive. Find out how we've been helping her: https://t.co/CZg3l5XrPc pic.twitter.com/5OkbRrhGpv— Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 8, 2021

Since being posted online on September 9, the clip has garnered over 8500 views along with nearly two thousand likes on the microblogging site. The reply section of the tweet was soon flooded with appreciative comments. Auser said that she could watch the elephants roll in the mud all day long and would not even mind joining them sometime.

I could watch baby elephants roll in the mud all day long in fact if I was there I would roll in the mud with them and I have the best time💞🤣🐘— Joanne Horowitz (@joannehorowitz) September 9, 2021

Another user said that she liked watching elephant videos on social media and thanked the trust for their wonderful work of rescue.

Check out some of the other tweets here:

My foster baby has fun in the mud https://t.co/4bDRP0AN52— Kimma says Let's Go Mets! (@Kimma_S) September 8, 2021

Look at these little angels 💚🐘 https://t.co/Kp003IdpRn— E.Hatt-Swank (@EHattSwank) September 8, 2021

A user who had adopted Olorien through the trust’s programme dropped by to share his reaction.

This is my first foster, Olorien. That girl loves her mud! 😍😍😍🐘🐘🐘 https://t.co/X9mrM2DMBP— Kathy Wutkowski (@onekainen) September 9, 2021

What are your thoughts about this clip?

Based out of Kenya, Sheldrick Wildlife Trust has been involved in the rescue andrehabilitation of baby elephants and Olorelin was their one such rescue in 2020. The tusker was rescued in June 2020 after herdsmen of the Siana area of the Massai Mara informed about a lone calf trying to follow their cattle.

