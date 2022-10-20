Watch: Baby Elephants Playing in Muddy Water Is All Things Adorable

If you have ever been on a wildlife safari, then your tour guide must have warned you not to make a sound when you spot an animal lurking in the bushes. Besides lions, tigers, and cheetahs, one must also be cautious in front of wild elephants as they are deemed to be equally dangerous. However, this viral video of a herd of baby elephants frolicking in mud and water will surely change your perception of wild elephants.

The adorable video of the elephant calves playing in muddy water was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Instagram a few days ago. Through the video, the NGO informed social media users about a cheerful baby elephant named Rokka, who enjoys playing in the mud. “As Kaluku’s resident fish, Rokka could happily spend all day in the pool. The boys don’t quite match her passion for water (she sets a high bar!), so she is on a constant quest to find swimming partners,” read the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust)



The captain also shed some light on the antics of two other elephant calves, Mayan and Vaarti. The NGO added, “Today was a great day for Rokka. Mayan and Vaarti had vacated the mud bath in favour of a drink in the shade. However, when they saw how much fun Rokka and Manda were having, they decided to return for a second round. It was a real coup for our little fish!”

Top showsha video

The now-viral video captures Rokka hopping onto its new friend, Manda, as the duo gets smeared in mud, splashing water everywhere. They roll in the muddy waters, tossing and turning in the pool, having the time of their lives.

Soon, watching the two having fun, both Mayan and Vaarti also join Rokka and Manda. The four spring onto one another, raising their trunks, spattering water all around and exhibiting profound enthusiasm towards the end of the video.

Upon watching the video, social media users could not take their eyes off the cubs making merry in the muddy pool. “I think I could watch these water babies play all day. They are soooooooo adorable!” gushed one user. Another noted, “They’re so happy and free. This is the way all animals should live free not caged nor contained.” “This video gave me a big smile,” commented a third user.

So far, the heartwarming video has garnered over 474k likes and received more than 57k likes on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here