Watch: Baby Giraffe Left Bewildered upon Discovering Own Shadow for First Time

A heartwarming video of a baby giraffe is the internet’s feel-good moment of the day. In the minute-long clip, one can figure out that the little animal has seen its shadow for the first time in life. The snippet that oozes of innocence and curiosity has been recorded at Monarto Safari Park in Monarto, Australia.

According to a Reuters report, the baby giraffe was born on May 7 and the clip in which it can be seen trying to make sense of its shadow was recorded on May 21. The mother of the little giraffe is named Korongo. Till now, the baby giraffe’s name has not been finalised by the park authorities.

A baby giraffe discovers her own shadow in a video captured at the Monarto Safari Park in Australia pic.twitter.com/XkEzwBqdCC— Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2021

In the background of the video,one can hear a man, who is perhaps also recording the clip, saying"how cute". He is also heard chuckling occasionally during the course of the video. Adding to the cuteness element, the man asks the baby giraffe, “do you like your shadow? Is it your friend?"

The clip begins with the baby giraffe trying to make sense out of its shadow seen on sand. As the video progresses, it tries to shake its head and feet to perhaps see what happens to the shadow. During the course of the entire clip, it is evident that the recently-born giraffe is exceedingly curious about its shadow.

The video on Reuters’ Twitter handle alone has garnered over 90 thousand views. Netizens’ reactions on the post are filled with awe and love. Many people have re-shared the video with heart emoji. Here is a look at some of the reactions:

A user mentioned that the baby giraffe’s reaction is similar to the reaction of all babies. In her post she said, “I love how all babies seem to go through this.”

I love how all babies seem to go through this https://t.co/pTm0NwjS8c— Genie Lauren (@MoreAndAgain) May 26, 2021

Another person jokingly wrote how he has the same reaction when he sees his own shadow.

