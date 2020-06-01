BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Watch: Baby Girl Gets Stuck Mid Air between Elevator Doors in China

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @PDChina)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter/ @PDChina)

According to the CCTV footage that has been shared by People’s Daily, China, it can be seen that the baby girl is in the lift all alone.

Share this:

A video that will make you skip a heartbeat, features a toddler hanging from an elevator door after her safety leash attached to her wrist got stuck between the doors. Fortunately, the baby girl was rescued unhurt.

According to the CCTV footage that has been shared by People’s Daily, China, it can be seen that the baby girl is in the lift all alone. When the elevator starts moving, the little one is yanked upwards from but gets stuck mid air.

The incident took place on May 28 in the city of Daye in China’ Hubei Province, reported pearvideo.com, a Chinese video news portal.

A report in Daily Mail mentioned that due to the unusual activity, the lift’s emergency system got activated. As a result, the lift did not descend any further.

A lot of people have expressed their concern for child’s safety.

A person said, “The good thing is she fine and didn't get seriously hurt she probably won't be wandering around anymore after this but still, her parents need to do better on keeping an eye on her because this could of went south right quick”.

Some people also objected to the usage of leash, and mentioned how the parents of the child should be more concerned in such situations: