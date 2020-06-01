Watch: Baby Girl Gets Stuck Mid Air between Elevator Doors in China

A video that will make you skip a heartbeat, features a toddler hanging from an elevator door after her safety leash attached to her wrist got stuck between the doors. Fortunately, the baby girl was rescued unhurt.

According to the CCTV footage that has been shared by People’s Daily, China, it can be seen that the baby girl is in the lift all alone. When the elevator starts moving, the little one is yanked upwards from but gets stuck mid air.

Heart-stopping moment! Toddler walked into the elevator alone with leash attached to her wrist. When the elevator started, she got hung up by the leash for over a minute. Luckily, the elevator went into an emergency halt. Please watch your children at all times! pic.twitter.com/ZWTMstPu7F — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 29, 2020

The incident took place on May 28 in the city of Daye in China’ Hubei Province, reported pearvideo.com, a Chinese video news portal.

A report in Daily Mail mentioned that due to the unusual activity, the lift’s emergency system got activated. As a result, the lift did not descend any further.

A lot of people have expressed their concern for child’s safety.

A person said, “The good thing is she fine and didn't get seriously hurt she probably won't be wandering around anymore after this but still, her parents need to do better on keeping an eye on her because this could of went south right quick”.

Some people also objected to the usage of leash, and mentioned how the parents of the child should be more concerned in such situations:

Maybe don’t leash children like slaves or animals? — OrchidReverie (@dkarbassi) May 29, 2020

omg! parents and guardians must be very very careful about their kids, who are so curious, active, and vulnerable. — Winter (@JaneWillow16) May 29, 2020

Why has this baby been put on a leash like an animal? Chinese culture?? Hate you people for this! — Lakshmi Gopal (@tweet06) May 31, 2020