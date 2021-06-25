CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Watch: Baby Jumbo's Cute Antics Wearing a Blanket is the Cutest Thing on the Internet

Bondeni the tusker's newly made fans have flooded the reply section with their tweets. (Credit: @SheldrickTrust/Twitter)

Lost in its own world, Bondeni the tusker dances around as it shakes its head and tries to hold a broken tree branch with its trunk with the blanket on its back.

If you are a fan of cute videos of elephants on the internet, then this latest viral clip is just meant for you. We bet the antics of this cute little baby tusker named Bondeni are surely going to leave you smiling ear to ear. Shared on Twitter by @Sheldricktrust, the video features the baby elephant wearing a colourful blanket as it plays around in a field. Lost in its own world, Bondeni dances around as it shakes its head and tries to hold a broken tree branch with its trunk. Towards the end of the clip, it moves closer to the camera capturing its absolute cuteness. Check out the video here:

The 42-second clip which was first posted online on June 23 has so far got over 22 thousand views coupled with nearly 3 thousand likes on the microblogging site. If you haven’t been able to get your eyes off this little tusker’s cute antics, then you are surely in a majority company here. Gushing over the cuteness of the video, Bondeni’s newly made fans have flooded the reply section with their tweets. People couldn’t stop themselves gushing over this adorable and cute incident.

Replying to one of the comments of Twitter users, Sheldrick Trust revealed that Bondeni is naturally very playful and can turn anything into a game.

Many others also reacted to the video. Check out a few:

We are totally in agreement here!

The internet is a superfan of the tusker and videos featuring this cute animal are often seen going viral. In another video that had attracted people’s attention online, an elephant at the Oregon Zoo was seen enjoying its ‘mud spa’ day as it rolled over playfully in mud.

The video got over 38 thousand views on Twitter.

first published:June 25, 2021, 19:49 IST