Watch: Baby Lion Tamarin Rescued from Streets and Returned to Parent by Brazilian Actor

A heart-warming video of a baby lion tamarin, who was rescued from the ground and returned to the parent is spreading joy on the internet.

This baby was lying on the road while the parent can be seen grabbing the bark of a tree. A person picks up the baby from the ground and gets it close to the older lion tamarin. After a couple of attempts, the animal holds the baby close and starts climbing up the tree.

As per Viral Hog, who has shared the video on their verified YouTube channel, the incident happened in Rio De Janerio, Brazil. The man who rescued the baby lion tamarin is a Brazilian actor named Igor Venâncio.

The video which was shared recently on their channel was actually shot on September 7. Igor’s help ensured that the baby returned otherwise it could have been hit by a vehicle or caught by a predatory animal. The video was watched on Facebook as well where it has received over 7,000 likes.

Brazil is a country rich in flora and fauna. Lion tamarins are small animals which weigh around 900 grams and are mostly found in Brazil. They are endangered because of the adverse effect on their surroundings due to the development activities happening around their habitats. There are four species of the lion tamarin — golden, black, golden-headed and black-faced lion tamarin.

As per the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, there are only 2,500 golden lion tamarins in the world.

Lion tamarins survive on small fruits, small lizards and some kinds of snakes. They have claws which help them to dig in the bark and find insects to eat. Lion tamarins take shelter in the bark of the tree during the night. It is the job of a mother lion tamarin to nurse the baby while the father is responsible for carrying babies on their back.