WATCH: Baby Monkey Rescued by Volunteers in Chennai is Fed Milk through Bottle

A heartwarming video of a baby monkey being fed milk is making rounds on the internet today. The clip was shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu via her Twitter account. Along with the video, which features the baby monkey sitting on someone’s lap as it drinks milk from a feeding bottle, the forest officer mentioned that the little animal was found hugging her dead mother. Sahu shared that the baby monkey was rescued by Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary. Appreciating BMAD’s volunteers for saving the animal, she thanked them for their service in her tweet.

“Kudos to volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving this baby monkey who was found hugging her dead mother. Thank you for your service,” the forest officer’s tweet read.

https://twitter.com/supriyasahuias/status/1514101785081745414

Internet users are lauding the youngsters for their efforts, but this is not the first time a clip of humans helping monkeys has surfaced on the internet. In a similar video that went viral earlier this month, a Maharashtra traffic police officer was seen giving water to a thirsty monkey amid scorching heat. The policeman earned immense praise online for his noble act.

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1510595037918547969

And how can we forget the clip of a cab driver giving CPR to a monkey? Last year, a video featuring a Tamil Nadu man resuscitating an injured monkey, who was attacked by dogs, had gone viral. Upon noticing that the animal was losing breath and needed immediate intervention, the man in the clip gave a CPR treatment to the monkey.

https://twitter.com/SudhaRamenIFS/status/1470223887044464640

The animal slowly begins to respond, following which the man immediately rushes it to a nearby government veterinarian. Proper treatment was given to the animal, but unfortunately, despite the man’s efforts, the monkey succumbed to its injuries.

The act was recorded on camera and was widely shared across social media platforms. Netizens called him a “true hero.”

