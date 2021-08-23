Watch: Baby Orangutan Kisses Pregnant Woman’s Belly Through Glass Door

A pregnant woman in England was left teary-eyed after a baby orangutan at a zoo repeatedly kissed her belly through a glass shield. Naomi Davis, 34, a resident of Gloucester city in England, had been to Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire before but her recent visit made her emotional. During her trip to the zoo with fiance Ben Billingham, Naomi stopped at a monkey enclosure. She was overjoyed when a baby orangutan climbed on an adult monkey’s back and started kissing her baby bump through the glass door.

According to Daily Mail, Naomi was four months pregnant when the incident took place. Naomi’s partner Ben encouraged her to reveal her bump to the baby orangutan as he had seen such interactions before as well.

Noami is a nursing assistant by profession and her partner a support worker. Noami was unsure whether the baby orangutan would know about her pregnancy as her bump was too small. “I wasn’t expecting them to be aware of the pregnancy but then the baby started kissing my bump. It was really lovely - I was quite emotional,” Naomi was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Her fiance Ben captured the beautiful moment on his camera, and the video is making other people emotional as well.

The incident took place in June 2019, and Noami is currently a proud mother of a baby girl who she named Constance. The mother is also planning a visit for Constance to the Twycross Zoo for a proper meeting with the orangutan. “We love the zoo anyway, but I want to see if they come over again and if they recognise Constance,” she added.

Orangutans are recognised by their red fur, and are generally big in size, but remain friendly unless provoked. They are also extremely intelligent and have the ability to reason and think.

