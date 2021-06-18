WATCH: Baby Seal's Expression on It First Swim will Warm Your Heart

The Internet has a treasure of viral animal videos that are an absolute delight to watch. These videos have the power to leave a smile on your face even on the most tiring days. Another such video that has been making rounds on social media recently, features the first swimming lesson of a cute baby seal. The video which was originally shared on YouTube by Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan of Japan has been reshared on Twitter by American basketball player Rex Chapman. The clip starts off with an instructor dipping the baby seal in a pool of water by its tail end. The seal initially appears very nervous as it looks up at the face of the instructor who looks back at it giving some reassurance.

After which the seal starts moving its tail in the water and the instructor slowly loosens up his grip before finally leaving the baby seal to swim confidently on its own. Pretty quick learning happened here!

This baby seal being introduced to water for the very first time is the sweetest thing you’ll see today…pic.twitter.com/cM76ErDQCn— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 16, 2021

The video which was shared on June 16 went viral in no time and so far, has got over 3.3 million views coupled with over 1.46 lakh likes on the microblogging site. The reply section of the Tweet has been flooded with reactions from the netizens. “That creature is too cute to be real!” wrote a user in reaction to the overloaded cuteness of the seal. Praising the instructor for the way he handled the seal, a user wrote, “Also very sweet is the gentleness with which the guy handles him. Whoever that guy is, I like him.”

But his little face here: “you promise it’s safe?” pic.twitter.com/FIQwBbcvIm— apple_ki (@apple_ki) June 16, 2021

I drew this baby seal because he reminds me so much of a fuzzy tempura shrimp I love him some much pic.twitter.com/bGo7pcxlZF— Mathilda (@salmonbutter) June 17, 2021

I adore the patience and concern these workers have for the wee little guy.— Beth⭐️ (@PersuasivePR) June 16, 2021

Omg the look he gave the man for reassurance. Brb pic.twitter.com/h3JhqczOAM— ÇåⱠⱠ ₥ê Ⱡðï Ⱡåղê (@MoetNFireworks) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the users also registered their complaint against the seal being kept away from its natural habitation and said that it didn’t belong in a closed setup.

It's an aquarium, w sea animals in cages separated from pods & offspring, and in the name of research these operations claim the good they do. On their website they boast of having whale sharks in captivity, the largest of fish species. We protest the existence of these places. — PPE for Health Care Now!! (@American8978672) June 16, 2021

