Watch: Baby Wildcat Yawning After its Mother in Adorable Video Shows That it is Infectious

There is nothing cuter in this world than the babies and their little acts of innocence can leave a smile on the face of any human being. Be it a human baby or that of an animal, their cuteness is simply adorable.

There are numerous baby videos available online to entertain you throughout the day. One of such videos was shared recently on social media by Twitter user @Animalsworld. The video clip, captioned, “copycat,” shows a baby wild cat copying its mother’s yawn.

While the baby cat is too small to open its mouth widely, it tries to mimic the yawning of the mother cat. As a result, the mommy starts licking the baby cat.

The six seconds video has been watched over one million times on Twitter, attracting 75 thousand likes.

A user wrote, “Somehow they are cute and scary at the same time,” while another mentioned that these cats are called Caracal or desert lynx. He added, “The super weird sound the babies make when screaming for food does make them even more pokemon-like, though”.

Well, yawning is indeed termed as a contagious and uncontrollable action of the body, as defined in science. In fact, according to a study from Baylor University, yawning in response to seeing someone else yawning is also a sign of empathy and bonding.