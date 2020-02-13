Watch: Baby with Down Syndrome Rubbing Spaghetti on His Belly is Breaking the Internet

A thrilled mother, Emma Ayers, has captured the beautiful moment when her 12-month-old was smothering spaghetti Bolognese dinner all over his belly.

Emma’s little munchkin, Albie Dunville, who has Down’s syndrome was tube-fed for the first five months after his birth, has now become an instant internet hit after the video went viral.

Emma had shared the clip with the Positive About Down Syndrome charitable community that supports her and her husband Adam, since Albie's diagnosis.

In the footage, posted by the non-profit organization on Facebook, Albie gives a huge playful beam as Adam is heard saying, 'Oh my god, what have you let him do there?'

The 30-year-old-mother, who couldn’t stop chuckling, said that she let the tot continue as it was 'too late' to stop the muddle.

She revealed that Albie was encouraged to play with food as part of his progress, but the family had never witnessed him smearing food over himself.

Albie’s parents have been utterly surprised by all the positive responses they received to the recording.

Emma told BBC, "Everyone is commenting on what a cute baby he is, nobody has said the words 'Down's syndrome', they haven't judged. If one person who is in the same situation as we are can watch this and not see anything else".

Albie is set to feature in a book being published by Positive about Down syndrome, which is panned to defy opinions, bust myths and show the reality to the world over having a child with Down syndrome.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.