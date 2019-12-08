Take the pledge to vote

WATCH: Baby's Reaction to Her Mother's Voice After Father Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure

In the now-viral video, the mother asked the little toddler to say hello to which she smiled and replied with a series of happy squeals.

December 8, 2019
WATCH: Baby's Reaction to Her Mother's Voice After Father Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure
An adorable video of a little girl has gone viral on social media in which the child is reacting to her mother's voice after her hearing aids are turned on.

Her father Paul Addison shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption: "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning."

In the video, the mother asked the little toddler to say hello to which she smiled and replied with a series of happy squeals.

The video has been viewed over 700K times since being shared online. It seems to have struck a chord with viewers, with some calling it "adorable" and others dropping comments like "Love does not need sound".

Twitterati were in awe of the baby's reaction and here's how they responded to the viral video:

(With IANS inputs)

