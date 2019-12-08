WATCH: Baby's Reaction to Her Mother's Voice After Father Switches on Hearing Aid is too Pure

An adorable video of a little girl has gone viral on social media in which the child is reacting to her mother's voice after her hearing aids are turned on.

Her father Paul Addison shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption: "When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning."

In the video, the mother asked the little toddler to say hello to which she smiled and replied with a series of happy squeals.

The video has been viewed over 700K times since being shared online. It seems to have struck a chord with viewers, with some calling it "adorable" and others dropping comments like "Love does not need sound".

Twitterati were in awe of the baby's reaction and here's how they responded to the viral video:

This is so cute so you get to have this cute reaction every morning?! My heart ~ ♡ — NeruNeru (@Nellvious) December 6, 2019

Absolutely beautiful video, your lovely daughter is so cutie!! In floodsof happy tears watching her!! As a wife,I'm of two and I'm partially deaf in both ears and do sign language this video just shows how much we NEED our #NHS!! Xxxx ❤️ #ThursdayThoughts #KindnessMatters — Deborah#VOTELABOUR2019# (@Dubsy_chat) December 6, 2019

That is the most wonderful thing I’ve seen in a long time!Absolutely adorable xxxxxx — Buck Frexit! #FBPE #REMAIN (@Beany_1) December 6, 2019

She will grow up yo be an all round amazing human being x watch out for the lip reading ❤️ they learn way too much my daughter is a double hearing aid wearer and @NDCS_UK were amazing support in the beginning x — keels (@KeeleyRussell4) December 5, 2019

This made my morning! So many memories! Here’s my now 20 year old profoundly Deaf daughter @itslolliee with her @HearingDogs Sam. Happy, healthy and loving life! Many a struggle over the years but so #proud of her pic.twitter.com/lKiTq430mI — SDB (@S_D_B_78) December 6, 2019

This is honestly one of the most adorable things that I’ve ever seen — mrfoxprimary (@mrfoxprimary) December 5, 2019

(With IANS inputs)

