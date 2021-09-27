WATCH: 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Takes 'In Da Getto' Dance Challenge

10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo, who went viral for singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar, is making headlines again. The young boy from Chhattisgarh became an overnight sensation after featuring in Badshah and Aastha Gill’s music video. This time, the wonder boy took the internet by storm with his new dance challenge on Instagram. Sahdev’s latest video shows his grooving to the beats of In Da Getto sung by J Balvin. The ‘In Da Getto Dance Challenge’ has been rapidly gaining popularity on the photo-sharing platform and finally the young star, who calls himself the 'viral boy' has joined the trend as well.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sahdev where he is seen wearing a t-shirt, joggers and a cap. He is dancing away to the popular song in his own unique style. He is also interacting with the camera while shaking a leg and seems to be enjoying himself.

Social media users enjoyed Sahdev’s performance. In the comments section, users lauded and encouraged him. The video has been doing rounds across social media channels since being shared online and has garnered over 66,000 likes forms fans and followers.

Earlier this month, the young boy posted another special rendition. He performed the theme song of popular show Money Heist, also known as La Casa De Papel, Bella Ciao and smiled after he finished singing.

Bella Ciao was an Italian farmers' protest folk song. It’s popularity increased massively after the success of Money Heist. Recently, Mumbai Police also shared a video where their band 'Khaki Studio' was seen playing Bella Ciao.

The original music of Bachpan Ka Pyaar was created by Mayur Nadiya. The version made by rapper Badshah was composed by Hiten. The remix also featured Aastha Gill and Rico. The artists revamped the song with funky music, tune and lyrics.

Two years ago, a teacher asked Sahdev to sing Bachpan Ka Pyaar in school and recorded a video of him singing. The clip surfaced on the internet and gained traction. Later, Sahdev’s video where he is seen dressed in his school uniform, singing the famous song, went viral on social media. Netizens and popular celebrities like Bharti Singh and Anushka Sharma have used the audio to create their own versions on social media.

