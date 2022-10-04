WATCH: Bangladesh Man Sets Guinness World Record After Doing 117 Bum Skips in 30 Seconds

With his exceptional skills, a man from Bangladesh has left viewers amazed after he performed over a hundred bum skips. The person identified as Md Rasel Islam entered the Guinness Book of World Records. Md Rasel Islam, a resident of Bangladesh, registered the feat with perfect hand-feet coordination and speed in just 30 seconds. The said record was created on March 13, this year.

A video shared by the GRW on social media of the man attempting the world record has now gained the attention of the Internet. The official Instagram page of GWR wrote in the caption, “Most bum skips in 30 seconds: 117 by MD. Rasel Islam.”

The video has garnered more than 8.56 lakh views so far. The internet has also flooded the comments section with appreciations and anecdotes. One of them wrote, “Now that’s some bum-skipping intensity!” Another person said, “Of course you see 2 people standing behind him. It makes it cooler (sic).” The third user added, “Can he sit on a chair after this.” Another user said, “Wow but ouch his bum must really hurt.”

This is not the first time Md Rasel had bagged a world record title. As per the official site, he enjoys breaking records and has previously achieved other titles including most double-under skips in three minutes and most skips in a minute on one leg.

Another exceptional feat was registered by a man from Mudur in Karnataka a few days back. He decisively won the world record title for smashing the maximum number of coconuts on people’s heads with a nunchaku in a minute. The record-holder KV Saidalavi vigorously broke the coconuts placed on the heads of men. He didn’t stop until his time was up. The broken coconuts were later distributed for eating, while several pieces were used to make coconut oil.

