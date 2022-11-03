WATCH: Bappi Lahiri's 'Jimmy Jimmy' Becomes a Protest Anthem in China Amid Covid Lockdown

The COVID-19 restrictions in China have become a massive cause of dispute among civilians. Now, a song from India has become their anthem to display their anger, frustration, and dissatisfaction with the Xi Jinping government’s stringent zero-COVID policy. If media reports are to be believed, the strict policy has burdened many citizens causing them to be stuck at home. Amidst this, Bollywood’s legendary singer Bappi Lahiri’s superhit song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja, which was released back in 1982 in the tracklist of Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer has come to the rescue of many Chinese civilians.

The song has surprisingly sneaked into trending Chinese consciousness as a way to protest against the stringent policy in a harmless manner. Notably, in Mandarin the words, ‘Jie mi, Jie mi’ translates to ‘Give me rice, give me rice.’ Several videos of Chinese people mouthing the lyrics of Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja’ has gone viral on social media. Not only they are mouthing the lyrics but are also seen holding empty rice vessels to highlight the shortage of rice and other essentials in their households. The Chinese government is utterly strict about monitoring any opposition against their policies on social media, however, the protest featuring Bappi Lahiri’s song has managed to escape the Chinese government and not being taken down, according to the Indian Express.

Pepole in #China trapped their homes due to lockdown hav turned to hav turned to #BappiLahiri super hit song,"Jimmy Jimmy Aja Aja"to convey their frustration over Xi strict #ZeroCovid policy In mandarin"Jie MI Jie Mi'–"Give Me Rice,Give Me Rice"while showing empty vessels pic.twitter.com/bdYBqrgf0d — Weisel🇮🇳 (@weiselaqua) November 1, 2022

Reportedly, the trend of the Bollywood song began surfacing on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, the other name for TikTok in the country. Apart from this, there are many clips that have surfaced on social media that show security personnel being strict with civilians protesting against the lockdown. The report also claims that many workers who were hired to assemble Apple’s newest iPhone merely walked out from the company due to stressful working conditions in central China’s Zhengzhou.

