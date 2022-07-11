Watch: Barber Gives Homeless Man a Bath, Haircut; Here's How He Looks Now

General compassion and generosity are something that we do not come across a lot in today’s time. With people with strong moral fibres increasingly difficult to come across, small tales of generosity where we see someone helping another just out of kindness warm our hearts. Thanks to the internet, such heartwarming tales can now reach millions of people all over the world and reinstate hopes for humanity in those who need them. We will be talking about one such viral video today.

When we come across a homeless man on the streets, the most that the majority of us do to help him would be sparing a coin or two. However, the video in question shows a man doing something unusual to bring a smile to the face of a homeless man. In a video posted on the Facebook page Light Workers, a barber provides a homeless man with a spectacular makeover, without charging a penny.

The homeless man is seen with unkempt hair and beard and has visibly not bathed for quite some time. The barber takes him into a luxury salon and is seen giving him a haircut and a shave. The video also sees him giving a nice bath with soap and lastly providing him with a stylish jacket to carry off along with his new look.

The result is pretty incredible with the transformation leaving the man looking like a model. He is visibly still contemplating the miracle that happened to him as he walks out with swag and a smile on his face. The video has been titled, “Two Beautiful Souls, Inside and Out” and captioned “This barber helps a homeless man display the beauty inside.”



The video has received a great response from viewers although some are divided between whether the video is genuine or a fake one with an actor playing the homeless man. Nevertheless, people who are believing it to be real have praised the barber wholeheartedly for making a day in the homeless man’s life special.

