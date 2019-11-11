Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Watch: Bear Called 'T-Shirt' Gets Stuck in Garbage Bin, Cops Come to Rescue

T-Shirt the bear had managed to slide into a square opening on top of a trash bin's main lid, but was unable to come out.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Watch: Bear Called 'T-Shirt' Gets Stuck in Garbage Bin, Cops Come to Rescue
Image credit: Facebook

A bear recently found itself in a tight spot after diving in a garbage bin and had to be rescued by cops in California, US.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Placer County cops rescued the bear early Monday after he got stuck inside a garbage bin.

According to the report, Sheriff's Sgt Dave Hunt said that the two deputies were patrolling the Kings Beach area, when they received a call at about 3 am from a concerned person, who reported that there was a ruckus going on in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

The video of the incident which was posted on the Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page was accompanied by the caption, "Yesterday morning, a bear that goes by the name “T-Shirt” got himself stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach. He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies.”

The caption further revealed that the bear is named ‘T-Shirt’ because of the white patch of fur on his chest. The video also mentioned that ‘T-Shirt’ got lucky Deputies Bertoni and Staley were able to help him get out.

Turns out, T-Shirt had managed to slide into a square opening on top of the trash bin's main lid, but was unable to come out.

The video showed two deputies spending the next several minutes helping the bear. One of the two officers can be seen using a stick to loosen the hook. As soon as he does that, the other officer quickly lifts the cover and runs away.

Within moments, the bear who got enough room to then make an escape.

