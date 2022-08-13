WATCH: Bear Cub High on 'Mad Honey' Rescued by Park Rangers in Turkey

A brown bear cub that accidentally consumed hallucinogenic ‘mad honey’ was rescued by a group of rangers at a national park in Turkey. According to BBC, the bear cub was found slumped on a forest floor, and video footage of the event confirms the same. For those unaware, Mad honey, also known as deli bal in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that induces hallucinations. After the effects of the honey kicked it, the bear was found in a wobbly and whining state in the Duzce national park.

The animal was immediately rescued by the forest rangers and was put in the back of their pick-up truck. The disoriented creature sat partially slumped in the vehicle when he was driven to a vet. According to the news portal, currently, the bear cub is in good condition and is receiving proper medical treatment to dismiss all the hallucinogenic effects of the mad honey. It is likely, that the animal will be sent back into the wild in a couple of days.

BBC has shared video footage of the event from the time when the bear was found in the national park and how she was taken to the vet in a pick-up truck. During the entire journey, the animal appeared to be disoriented and shifting places. Watch the clip here:

As soon as the clip made its way online, it garnered massive attention from animal lovers all around the world. A netizen thanked the park rangers for being quick and rescuing the baby cub. “Poor thing. Thank goodness for the rescuers…. makes you wonder how many aren’t lucky enough to get veterinary services,” wrote the user. Another highlighted the harmful effects of mad honey, “Eating too much deli bal (mad honey) can cause serious problems; thank god she was saved.” One more found the clip unsettling and added, “Really unsettling seeing the bear lying like that in a human pose.”

As per a report in Mirror UK, forester Yasin Oztas who was among the people who discovered and rescued the animal said, “While we were carrying out our forest protection control activities, we saw a bear cub lying on the ground in a lethargic way.” The forester added that the group did not take much time to realize that the young cub was unwell. Meanwhile, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement, “Our baby brown bear, who is exhausted in Duzce, is in good health, and our teams continue their treatment”. The clip of the baby bear cub has been viewed by over 1.4 million people.

