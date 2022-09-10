WATCH: Bear Enters California Family's Kitchen, Scarfs Down Chocolate Cake

A California resident dialled 911 after a brown bear snuck into their house kitchen and began devouring a chocolate cake. The scared Simi Valley homeowner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, immediately rushed upstairs and locked herself with her son. The cops helped the owner by shooing away the animal and bodycam footage of the entire incident has gone viral on the internet.

While opening up about the bear incident, the Simi Valley house owner told KCRA-TV, “It looked like somebody in a bear costume. I see my kitchen is kind of destroyed. A chocolate cake I made for a barbecue that day was dumped over.” The woman added that the animal immediately attacked their fridge and was clawing up the cabinets looking for food. Reportedly, the brown bear also hogged down some avocados and nectarines along with the chocolate cake.

The bodycam footage shows cops arriving at the residence and screaming at the animal, “Get outta here.” Post which, the bear bolted outside, climbed over a fence, and stayed there for a brief moment. The cops did not leave until the animal retreated back to the hills. According to the Instagram page Now This News, the Simi Valley PD in a statement revealed, “The resident reported a bear was in her house and that she and her son were locked in the bedrooms upstairs. The bear entered her residence through an open kitchen door. The bear was scared off by the officers’ presence and ran out the door and into the backyard. The bear then left the backyard and climbed a tree. After 10 minutes, the bear climbed down and retreated back into the hills.”

Take a look at the video below:



The viral footage has amassed over 8 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of netizens broke into laughter while responding to the bizarre story. A user joked, “Maybe it was its birthday,” another added, “If that cake was good he will be back!” Notably, at one point in the footage, the owner’s dog was spotted to be left loose in the house amidst the scary situation.

A section of the internet condemned the owner for not taking their dog to safety. A netizen wrote, “Why would they leave the dog?! I’m glad nothing happened to the poor thing. But I guess the bear just wanted cake.” One more said, “Why was that dog loose when there was a bear in the vicinity??”

Reportedly, the bear was lounging in the kitchen area in an apparent food coma before the officers arrived at the scene.

