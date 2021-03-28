WATCH: Bear Gatecrashes Tennessee Couple's Vacation, Treats Itself With Warm Jacuzzi

A couple vacationing in Gatlinburg was getting jacuzzi ready in the backyard of their house but was taken by surprise after a guest beat them to it. The visitor was a black bear who wanted to ease its way out of hibernation and crawled into the hot tub at the Tennessee house. It seems the black bears from the Great Smoky Mountains have come out hungry of their winter slumber, apparently, in need of a hot soak. Todd Trebony, who was staying at Gatlinburg Ski Mountain, was drinking his morning coffee on the porch of his rental cabin when the wild creature climbed up to join him. Trebony, of Georgia, immediately sprung to action and ran to get his camera to capture the bear through a glass door.

The first video shows the animal walking along the porch railing before sliding into the steaming tub. It then tests the water to check the temperature before committing and climbing in. We can see that the bear in a need to decompress, melts its worries away in the tub and enjoys its soak.

After a few seconds, he opens the door to the porch and the bear, unfazed, just passes a glance at him while it gets busy relaxing. The bear in another video can be seen floating around in the hot tub, apparently undisturbed by being recorded. “Just having a blast," says Trebony while the bear makes itself comfortable in the jacuzzi. “Look, he’s just relaxing, chilling out,” he adds.

Users of the photo and video-sharing platform loved the videos and flooded the comments section with their reactions. This was not the first time a bear was spotted revelling in a hot tub in Gatlinburg. In 2019, another holidaying family witnessed a bear take off the lid from their cabin's jacuzzi to enjoy a relaxing soak.

Black bears are no aliens to the Gatlinburg area and seeing one soak in a hot tub is not so rare. Their population is rising in Tennessee, and the National Park Service estimates 1,500 bears live. “In many areas of Tennessee, it is fairly common to (see) bears near human dwellings during the spring and summer months,” as per Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.