Watch: Bear Smartly Opens Car Door and Enters Parked SUV During Snowstorm in California

A family in California, United States was scared out of their daylights on Tuesday after a bear climbed into their car and wouldn't come out.

The incident occurred on King's Beach near north Lake Tahoe in the middle of a snow storm. The video was captured from inside the window of the family's home outside which the SUV was parked. In it, the bear can be seen slowly walking up the driveway and approaching the car.

The bear slips his hand in the handle and simply opens the latch before sliding into the car.

After a few seconds, a boy runs out to the drive way and opens one of the car doors so that the bear could leave. After some more seconds, the bear gets out of the car leaves the driveway. NBC News shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

A curious bear was seen lumbering up to a black SUV, pulling on the front door's handle and then climbing inside the vehicle, which was parked in a Tahoe, California, driveway. pic.twitter.com/cQlBU2usfC — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 29, 2019

Tahoe is known as the 'bear country' among locals due to the excessive presence of bears in the area. A similar incident happened in November itself in Taho's King's Beach when a car owner found a bear trapped inside his car. Rescue authorities did manage to set the bear free but no before it caused intense damage to the inside of the car.

Bears are hungry & looking for food as they are getting ready for hibernation. Don’t leave food in the car, lock your car doors & secure garbage in bear proof containers! This #bear got into an unlocked car & couldn’t get back out. Thankfully, deputies were able to free him. pic.twitter.com/nlVktNqKnO — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) November 20, 2019

As winter approaches and bears start preparing for hibernation, Tahoe residents are constantly warned against leaving food inside their cars or leaving their car or apartment doors unlocked.

