Watch: Bear Steals Dumpster from Cannabis Shop after Failing to Break it Open

A bear tried to haul off a dumpster from a cannabis shop in the United States after failing to break it open.

Footage from the Bud Depot cannabis shop in Colorado shows the animal walking in through a fence door and trying to get into the bear-resistant dumpster in the backyard.

Realizing it wasn’t having much success, the bear then steals the dumpster but doesn’t get too far.

It stuck around the place for about an hour, though, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“No reward for this bear," they wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Lyons, Colo.A bear breaks through a fence, sniffs around for trash.The bear backs the trash dumpster out.The bear tries to get into the dumpster, but cannot.It tries to take the bear resistant dumpster home with him, but cannot.No reward for this bear #BearAware pic.twitter.com/jwTjnXWwhr — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 23, 2019

According to a Fox News report, the staff are so used to seeing the bear loitering around that they have given it the nickname of ‘Cheeseburger.’

Manager Nikko Garza insisted that the dumpster contained just some boxes.

“It’s none of the fun stuff like you would imagine,” Garza told FOX31.

Bears scouring for food are often seen rummaging through dumpsters in the United States and Canada with one man claiming in May this year that a bear had been bribing his dog with deer bones to gain access to the trash bin.

My idiot furry son has one job at night - bork at things and make them go away. Easy, right? HOWEVER, a bear has learned that my furry son can be bought. This is the THIRD TIME he's been gifted deer bones in exchange for being allowed access to my trash, AND HE KEEPS DOING IT. pic.twitter.com/6NOKiFNLgm — Jesse 'GO BUY MY BOOK!' Jordan (@JesseNeon) May 8, 2019

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said its officers were monitoring the bear situation in the area.

"It will take a community effort, not just one business or home, to secure attractants to prevent bears coming back constantly for an easy meal (trash, bird seed, etc)," spokesperson Jason Clay was quoted as saying by Fox.

"Relocation potentially could be an option on the table if this bear is habituated in town there and reliant on trash. That could escalate into a dangerous situation for a human-bear conflict," Clay said.