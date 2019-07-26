Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Watch: Bear Steals Dumpster from Cannabis Shop after Failing to Break it Open

Bears scouring for food are often seen rummaging through dumpsters in the United States and Canada with one man claiming in May this year that a bear had been bribing his dog with deer bones to gain access to the trash bin.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Bear Steals Dumpster from Cannabis Shop after Failing to Break it Open
Bears scouring for food are often seen rummaging through dumpsters in the United States and Canada with one man claiming in May this year that a bear had been bribing his dog with deer bones to gain access to the trash bin.
Loading...

A bear tried to haul off a dumpster from a cannabis shop in the United States after failing to break it open.

Footage from the Bud Depot cannabis shop in Colorado shows the animal walking in through a fence door and trying to get into the bear-resistant dumpster in the backyard.

Realizing it wasn’t having much success, the bear then steals the dumpster but doesn’t get too far.

It stuck around the place for about an hour, though, according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

“No reward for this bear," they wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

According to a Fox News report, the staff are so used to seeing the bear loitering around that they have given it the nickname of ‘Cheeseburger.’

Manager Nikko Garza insisted that the dumpster contained just some boxes.

“It’s none of the fun stuff like you would imagine,” Garza told FOX31.

Bears scouring for food are often seen rummaging through dumpsters in the United States and Canada with one man claiming in May this year that a bear had been bribing his dog with deer bones to gain access to the trash bin.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife said its officers were monitoring the bear situation in the area.

"It will take a community effort, not just one business or home, to secure attractants to prevent bears coming back constantly for an easy meal (trash, bird seed, etc)," spokesperson Jason Clay was quoted as saying by Fox.

"Relocation potentially could be an option on the table if this bear is habituated in town there and reliant on trash. That could escalate into a dangerous situation for a human-bear conflict," Clay said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram