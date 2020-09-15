Watch: Bear Wakes a Sleeping Man up by the Pool and Runs Away Quickly in This Rare Video

Imagine being woken up from your sleep with a bear nudging you? And before you freak out, that actually happened!

In a Facebook video that has been shared by a user named Dawn Bete, a man can be seen sleeping on the poolside. However, while he is sleeping, a bear makes its way there. The said bear is seen goofing around before he nudges the man’s foot. As soon as he nudges, the man wakes up and the bear runs away from the spot.

Since being shared online on September 14, the post has garnered more than 400 reactions. Captioning the now viral video, Dawn Bete wrote, “Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool.”

It comes as no surprise that there were a variety of reactions on the post. A person wrote, “Awww... poor bear got startled,” while another one said, “So lucky it was more afraid of you. Good video capture.”

A different user compared this incident to ringing the door bell and running away. He said, “It's the bear equivalent of pressing the doorbell and running away.”

According to a report published in The Daily Mail, the man sleeping on the poolside was Dawn’s husband Matthew Bete.

Speaking to the news portal, she said, “Matt was just so startled, picked up his phone with no luck of a good picture. He wasn't sure how he should react but knew he couldn't get up that fast but at least he had another chair and table between them if needed. Luckily it went running out soon after the encounter.”

The unusual incident was filmed at Greenfield, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, it must be noted that Massachusetts government has said that the black bears have been expanding their territory throughout the state in the last few years.

On their official website, they have also mentioned ways to deal with the animal. The website mentions on encountering a bear the person should ‘shout’ or ‘make a lot of noise’ as on doing so, the bear’s first reaction will be to leave the place.