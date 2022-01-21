WATCH: Beatles Producer George Martin Tells His Granddaughter Why He Signed the Band

Touted as one of the most influential bands in history, The Beatles became an international icon during the 60s. The legendary producer of the boy band, Sir George Martin, is often regarded as the ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his contribution in making the fab four a worldwide phenomenon. A video has recently surfaced in which Martin is heard reminiscing the time he was first introduced to the band and is seen telling the story of how he ended up signing The Beatles. In the video shared by the producer’s son, Giles Martin, Sir George Martin shines a light on his first impression of the band and explains how, despite not being “brilliant” at first, he signed them and went on to working with the band until their split in 1970. When Martin first got to know about the fab four, he said, “Well, that’s a silly name for a start. Who would ever want a group with the name ‘The Beetles.’” After which, he was told that it’s ‘Beatles’ with an ‘a,’ like ‘beat.’

Martin went to London to hear the band and found the music “okay.” “It wasn’t brilliant,” says Martin. He added, “So I thought why should I be interested in this. But, the magic came when I started to get to know them.” Martin tells his granddaughter that The Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison – were “terribly good people.”

Martin recalls, “They were funny, they were clever, they said all lovely things.” According to the producer, they were the kind of people that one would like to be with. That’s when he thought that if he could feel this way about them, other people would like them too. “So, therefore, they should be very popular,” Martin says.

The caption adorning the video said, “I do not normally share anything personal, but this is my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons.”

Sir George Martin passed away in 2016 at the age of 90.

