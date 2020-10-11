Watch: Bee Stings Student While Eating Burger, Video of His Swollen Tongue Goes Viral

Eating a simple burger proved a little too expensive for this man from Utah, USA.

Kobe Freeman, who studies at Weber State University, Utah prepared a nice meal for himself. By the time he was finished eating the burger, his tongue was swollen.

Kobe took to the video-sharing app TikTok and posted a video about the incident and it is now going viral, reported The Sun.

In the video, Kobe explained that he cooked a hamburger and while he was about to finish it, his tongue was hurting.

In an attempt to understand what had happened, Kobe went to the washroom and opened his mouth only to find a bee on his tongue. Speaking about the bee sting, he said, “It stung my tongue and I don't know how to get the swelling down.”

Kobe’s speech was slurred throughout the video as his tongue was massively swollen and it was difficult for him to speak. We can see the almost finished first burger and there’s a second burger lying on the plate too, which Kobe couldn’t eat.

His video was also shared on YouTube.

American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo commented on Kobe’s viral video. He said, “Don't call 911, go to TikTok 4 help.”

A user on TikTok commenting on Kobe’s video jokingly said that he should get the bees to sting the rest of Kobe’s body to even out the swollen tongue.

However, many others were concerned about the 20-year-old student and asked him to share updates about his swollen tongue. Many considerate commenters told Kobe about the medicines which could help him get better faster.

“Please let us know you are okay,” one user said.

The report also says that he later posted a video showing that his tongue was healing. Kobe shared that the effect of the bee sting started fading the same evening and after two hours of swelling, his tongue started getting better.