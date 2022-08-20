Watch: Belgian Shepherds Climbing Tree, Snatching Fruit Amuse Netizens

Birds flying in the sky are a common sight. However, a video that has taken netizens by surprise shows two dogs making such a giant leap that it seems the animals are flying. The video has gone viral in no time and people have expressed their shock and amusement at the rare sight.

Taking to Twitter, an account named Morissa Schwartz, who claims to be an entrepreneur in New Jersey dropped the hilarious video on the micro-blogging site. “They’re athletes!” she wrote.

The 11-second video opens with two canines, presumably Belgian Shepherd, trying their best to reach a fruit hanging from a tall tree in a field. The first Belgian Shepherd can be seen climbing the tree trunk in short and swift moves before taking a giant stride, aiming to grab the fruit.

When the first attempt proved to be futile, the second Belgian Shepherd tried its luck and undertook a similar stunt to reach the fruit, but in vain. However, on the third try, one of the canines succeeded in seizing the yellow-coloured fruit by making an unbelievable jump and landing gracefully on the ground.

The unusual video has grabbed the attention of social media users garnering over 2.9 million views and receiving more than 6k likes on Twitter. While one Twitterati joked, “The dog that wished to be a leopard” another user commented, “This is so cool to see.

the dog that wished to be a leopard… — Realidad Distópica (@RDistopica) August 19, 2022

That is so cool to see. — loisnomad (@loisnomad) August 19, 2022

This is not the first video that showed a dog making high jumps. Another similar video that surfaced on the Internet some time ago showed an Indian-breed dog sprinting over a barbed wire fence, effortlessly.

