Watch: Beluga Whales Have Fun Time Biting off Flippers of Zookeeper during Tank Cleaning

Beluga whales are fun loving species. In comparison to other animals, they are more intelligent. Their level of intelligence is equivalent to that of a child between three to five years of age. The Beluga whales are not only lively and energetic but are also highly social creatures. It is in their nature to be playful. It is said that if they spill water it implies their friendly intentions. There have been quite a few incidents in the past wherein Beluga whales were spotted having fun by splashing water on people.

The Belugas comes from a Russian word 'bielo' which means ‘white’. These whales are usually born grey or brown. When they mature around the age of five years their colour begins to fade and they turn white.

In a recent incident, a pair of Beluga whales seemed to have had a good time while playing with their zookeeper. The duo, which are currently in an aquarium in China, bit off the keepers flippers and swam away. The incident has been recorded on camera.

The video, which has been accessed by The Daily Mail, shows how the zookeeper is trying to focus on his work of cleaning the huge water tank. The whales are seen following him, and apparently when he does not give them attention they take away his flippers and move away.

The incident was filmed at the Longgong Great White Whale World in the city of Huai'an in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. It has been reported previously that such playful incidents between these whales are quite common when the divers get in the tank. There is no doubt in the fact these videos are a great source of entertainment for netizens.

