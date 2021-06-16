Watch: Beluga Whale’s Priceless Reaction to Toy Whale in Girl’s Hand is Going Viral

Internet is a hidden treasure of viral videos that can lift your mood up even on the most tiring days. Not in agreement with us already? Wait till you see this cute viral video of a Beluga Whale. Posted on YouTube by Viral Hog, the 10-second clip captures the priceless reaction of a Beluga whale on seeing a stuffed toy whale in the hand of the young girl. The video is from inside a Mystic Aquarium in the US state of Connecticut. The clip starts off with the little girl watching the white whale inside the aquarium with her mother. All this while the girl holds onto a stuffed toy white whale in her hands and soon the real Beluga approaches her. The little one is all excited by now and tries to touch the aquatic mammal from the glass wall in between. Noticing the stuffed toy whale, the Beluga turns her face towards the girl and opens her mouth in excitement and the young girl is seen backing off a little.

Check out the video:

Within a few hours of being first posted online, the video has got nearly 18 thousand views with several reactions from the netizens. According to the description shared along with the viral video, the incident featured in the clip is four years old.

What’s your reaction to the video?

Sharing the backstory of this day, the little girl’s mother said that she purchased the stuff Beluga with the hope that if the real Belugas saw the stuffed toy, they would surely give some reaction. She then handed her friend the camera to shoot the incident as the little girl put the stuffed whale up to the glass making it look like it was swimming. The stuffed toy did manage to get the attention of one of the whales inside the aquarium, and Juno (the most interactive whale) reacted to it with an open mouth in excitement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here