WATCH: Bengaluru Residents Perform ‘Pothole Puja’ To Get Roads Fixed

The residents of Bengaluru’s Bharathi Nagar society have taken the matter into their own hands. Resorting to a bizarre activity, they decided to perform a pooja to get rid of the potholes. Potholes in India are a major problem. No matter how developed a city is, some parts or areas will definitely face potholes-related issues. Potholes not only hamper the route but have also become a reason for road accidents. A large number of people die in accidents due to potholes, but the authorities continue to appear to be unbothered by the rising figures. In response to a similar incident, the residents of Bharathi Nagar at Charles Campbell Road, Bengaluru have taken the matter into their own hands. Resorting to a bizarre activity, the locals decided to perform a pooja to get rid of the potholes. The video of the pothole puja has now gone viral on the internet. It features two priests performing puja around a pothole, which has been decorated with flowers, while residents surround the area.

A Twitter user shared a video of the pothole puja on the micro-blogging site. In the caption, the user said the residents decided to call on the gods after getting frustrated by potholes and craters. The viral video has indeed proved the thought – why can’t the tech city fix its roads?

The 55-second clip is being widely shared and has amassed over 35k views and a bunch of comments. Anguished at the condition of roads, netizens lashed out at the state government. “All the tax goes down the p̶o̶t̶h̶o̶l̶e̶s̶ blackholes. Karnataka collects the highest road tax in India and has the worst roads conditions and road infra, even worse than remote villages,” wrote a user.

People opined that both BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Karnataka government have failed miserably.

A user suggested that residents of Bharathi Nagar should not pay property tax till the state government and BBMP address the pothole issue.

Do you think ‘pothole puja’ will draw the government’s attention?

