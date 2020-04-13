Watch: Bengaluru Techie's Bizarre Quarantine Dance and Video Edit Will Blow Your Mind Away

All of us are restricted within our houses these days, always wondering about how to spend our time. While some people are working on their hobbies and showing off their culinary skills, others are simply taking this time to get some rest in their life.

A techie from Bengaluru took this to another level and created a fun dance video for one and all. Aadhithya Kota Badrinath, who works as an engineering designer, made a video of him dancing. He completed the video with some random standouts of him being introduced as special effects. He would change his poses, synchronizing his body with special effects.

The background song Buttercup by Jack Stauber fits perfect with his dance and engineering skills. The video will surely leave you in splits.

The design engineer talked to the IndianExpress.com about his experiment with dancing and editing. He revealed that he took inspiration from a similar video on the internet. He later recorded the dance video on a phone camera and made the cutouts and edited it using a photo editing software.

“After making it in about an hour, I showed it to my sister and she persuaded me to post it on my Instagram account,” Aadhithya mentioned, adding that he never expected the kind of response and appreciation that he has received on the internet. He was so reluctant to post the video that he did not use hashtags, captions or even a description to the post.

Ever since the video has gone viral, people have been requesting the techie to put some more similar videos.