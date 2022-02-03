WATCH: Bhopal Bride Dancing on Jeep Bonnet During Her Wedding Procession is a Vibe

While it's usually the groom who takes out a wedding precession or a baraat, this bride from a recent viral video not only challenges the status quo but danced her way to the venue. Posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter, the video features the bride leading her baraat and dancing on the bonnet of a jeep. The bride can be seen matching the beats of the song Dilli Wali Girlfriend as her ‘baraat’ passes through a busy street. Kabra while sharing the video wrote that bride's dance reminded him of the climax of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya where Alia Bhatt arrives at her wedding venue in a similar fashion. The IPS officer further writes, “I wish them the best of luck. Once in a lifetime moment! 'Baraatis' and 'gharatis' together make for an equally vigorous celebration.”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted online, the bride's dance has received over 43 thousand views along with several reactions from the netizens. Sharing wishes for the newlyweds, netizens posted their appreciation for the bride’s swag in the video.

According to Zee News, the bride seen in the video was identified as Bhavna, an IT professional who hails from Bhopal's Bairagarh locality. Bhavna insisted that she would only get married if she gets to take out a baraat instead of the groom. While initiallyher father was not very convinced about this condition due to worries about what people would say, he eventually gave full support to the plan. After getting her father's nod, Bhavnareached the groom's house on her wedding day leading her baraat.

This is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet. Earlier, a video of a bride's entry by driving a jeep had created buzz. The clip posted on Instagram by a user named Simran featured the bride driving a yellow jeep in the company of her family members.

The clip received over 1.7 lakh views and several comments.

