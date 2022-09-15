WATCH: Bhopal Bus Conductor Thrashed For Asking Passenger to Pay Full Fare

A video that is now going viral on social media shows a passenger thrashing a bus conductor in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal after an argument over fare. It happened on Tuesday around 10 am when the passenger, who happens to be an NCC cadet, boarded the bus near the Board office for police headquarters. A police complaint has been filed at Jahangirabad police station. An investigation has also been launched for the same. The incident was captured by CCTV cameras and is now doing rounds on social media.

“NCC cadet thrashed city bus conductor in Bhopal, an argument broke out between the bus conductor and the NCC cadet over the difference of 5rs. bus fare,” read the caption of the video. According to the police, the fare for the route that the young man took is ₹15, while the passenger insisted on paying ₹10 to the conductor. Have a look at the video:

NCC cadet thrashed city bus conductor in Bhopal, an argument broke out between the bus conductor and the NCC cadet over the difference of 5 rs. bus fare @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/hnA8B08sBw — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) September 14, 2022

While speaking to NDTV, the police said that the civic body, which runs the bus service, has handed over the CCTV footage to the police. A case has been registered at Jahangirabad police station against the NCC Cadet under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 of IPC.

After assaulting the conductor, the NCC jumped out of the moving bus and ran away from the spot. However, the bus conductor was taken to the hospital and then discharged after receiving first aid.

