WATCH: Bhopal Man Jumps under Running Train to Save Girl Fallen on Tracks

A brave-hearted carpenter named Mohammed Mehboob dove right under a moving goods train to save a girl who had fallen on the tracks. It all happened on the evening of February 5, when Mehboob was walking towards his factory in the Barkhedi area of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal with a few other pedestrians. He then saw a goods train approaching. As they waited to let the train pass, the 37-year-old Mehaboob spotted a girl accompanied by her parents suddenly fall on the railway track. In an interview with Times of India, he said, “Suddenly I heard a commotion and some shouts and looked back to see that a girl had fallen on the tracks."

Mehboob saw the girl trying to get up and fall down again on the tracks. What happened next was hair-raising, as he sprinted towards the girl, aware that he had very little time to save her life from the coming train. Mehboob dragged the girl to the middle of the track-bed and kept her head down to ensure her safety.

Here is the video:

Incredible bravery! 37 year old Mehboob was returning to his factory when he and some other pedestrians saw a goods train they stopped to let it pass a girl standing with her parents in fell on the tracks Mehboob sprinted dragged kept her head down @manishndtv @GargiRawat pic.twitter.com/IDqQiBLAv7— Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 12, 2022

The video features him holding her head and protecting it from being hit by anything protruding from the undercarriage. In addition, he also saved her backpack and kept it on her head to save her from being hit as the train trundled overhead.

The brave act was recorded by the locals which was widely shared on social media. As per the Times of India, the parents of the little girl thanked Mehboob for the dramatic rescue. When the rescue went viral on Friday, people rushed to his shop and house in Bag Farhat Afza, Aishbagh to congratulate him.

In an interview, when asked why he risked his life to save the girl, Mehboob said, “A close friend’s mother was run over by a train at the same spot around a month ago. I was deeply shocked. When I saw the girl in danger, I reacted instinctively. I couldn’t stand by and let her die.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.