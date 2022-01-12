WATCH: Bhopal Woman Tosses Fruits Off Vendor's Cart as it Brushed Against Her Car

A video of a Bhopal woman throwing fruits on the road after the vendor’s hand cart allegedly brushed off her car has sparked outrage online, and netizens are now demanding action against her. The video, which went viral on January 11, showed the vendor pleading to the woman as she tosses the papayas from his cart one by one. Even after the fruit vendor’s multiple requests, she paid no heed to it and continued to throw fruits here and there. Though the audio of the viral video is not clear enough, it can be figured out that the vendor urged the woman to stop a number of times. In the video, it is seen that some pedestrians stop to enquire and resolve the chaos but the angry woman was in no mood to hear anything. Posting the clip via his Twitter handle, a user wrote that after a slight touch of the cart on her car, which was parked on road, the woman threw the fruits of the vendor on road. “The cartman kept pleading but the woman did not listen,” the caption further read.

Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. It is said that a professor of a private university in Bhopal, madam. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen.#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN— Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) January 11, 2022

Below is what both parties had to say on the incident.

Though the woman has not been identified yet, many are speculating that she appears to be a professor at a private university of Bhopal, as a sticker of a university is seen on the rear window of her car.

Netizens were left fuming and urged the authorities to take strict action against her. They opined that even if the car did get a scratch, her reaction was not justified. A user termed the whole incident “horrible”, while another said that “it is really hard to watch. The humiliation this man is facing is unpardonable.”

Horrible!!Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman (Professor at private university in Bhopal),in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. This women not only made fun of a poor, she also disrespected the food by throwing them. pic.twitter.com/AFB6iGMt2H — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) January 11, 2022

This is really hard to watch. I hope she pays a price for this by way of some case on her. The humiliation this man is facing is unpardonable. All because he’s poor?— Protima (@PEyogagirl) January 12, 2022

Bhopal’s collector, Avinash Lavania, has taken cognisance of the viral video and has directed the officials to identify the woman and the fruit vendor. In her tweet, she assured that appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

सोशल मीडिया पर भोपाल का एक वीडियो वॉयरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक महिला फल के हाथठेला से फलों को जमीन पर फेंकती नजर आ रही है उक्त मामलें पर संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को महिला एवं हाथठेला वाले का पता करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि उचित कार्यवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके : कलेक्टर— Collector Bhopal (@CollectorBhopal) January 11, 2022

A couple of users urged to punish the lady and make her compensate, financially, for the loss faced by the vendor. “How dare people even have the audacity to behave like this,” a user tweeted.

Punish the woman and compensate the lose of the vendor from the lady— SURENDRA BANSAL (@surendrabansal1) January 11, 2022

How dare people even have the audacity to behave like this. This pains me.— Sailee☸️ (@SaileePawar94) January 11, 2022

Amplify the video, until police wouldn't arrest her. She has absolutely no right to do this with poor vendor. She has to pay for this. @MPDial100— Rohan (@ROHAN2060) January 11, 2022

Another user opined that education does not define an individual’s morals, while a third questioned that - did the scratch on her car disappear after doing this.

Such a waste this is…. And someone "educated" doing this. It is one thing for harassing a poor man another wasting these fruits….— Anand (@confusedspecies) January 11, 2022

Education not necessarily makes human beings moral. It is the love and compassion towards all santient beings that makes human beings moral.— S4 (@samyak_samaj) January 11, 2022

So eventually after doing all this her scratch on car got disappeared ?— Samrat Poddar (@real_s_poddar) January 11, 2022

What do you think about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.