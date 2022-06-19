WATCH: Bihar Man Draws Sonu Sood's Portrait Blindfolded, Actor Reacts

While Bollywood actor Sonu Sood never hesitates in extending help to the needy, his fans too are always keen to express their love for him. A video of one such admirer of Sonu Sood named Ajmer Alam has gone viral after he drew a portrait of the actor while being blindfolded. Uploaded on Twitter by a user, the video shows Alam displaying some exceptional skills to impress his idol.

https://twitter.com/Vikash159980/status/1536639218612436992

In the clip, Alam is seen performing at a public function where he begins by putting a layer of salt over his closed eyes. A person then blindfolds him using a black cloth to ensure that he isn’t able to see anything.

Alam then moves towards the canvas and starts painting the portrait. He skillfully draws the artwork upside down while audience eagerly waits for him to finish. Within minutes, Alam gives final touches to the painting and rotates the canvas to reveal an immaculate portrait of Sonu Sood.

He then removes the blindfold amid cheers and applause from the public.

According to the video’s caption, Alam hails from the Siwan in Bihar and pulled off the act for Sonu Sood. Alam also wanted to meet the actor and present him with the portrait.

Alam’s efforts paid off as the video did rounds on the internet and managed to reach Sonu. And, of course, Sonu was quick in reacting to Alam’s remarkable talent and his sweet gesture for him. “Kamaal ka banda hai bhai (What a wonderful man),” Sonu wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, other users too were blown away by the act and lauded Alam. This person highlighted that the painting was laced with emotions and how Sonu Sood has secured a special place in everyone’s hearts.

https://twitter.com/Radhesh34817368/status/1536690183596167168

Another saluted Alam for his displaying such a gesture.

https://twitter.com/Kundanc02507280/status/1536729865356906497

This one too could not resist praising Alam while also expressing his love for Sonu Sood.

https://twitter.com/NajmaKh20260280/status/1536963681543675905

Sonu Sood is well-known for his philanthropic acts. He runs the Sood Charity foundation to help out those in need.

