CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Watch: Bihar Panchayat Poll Candidate Arrives On Buffalo To File Nomination
2-MIN READ

Watch: Bihar Panchayat Poll Candidate Arrives On Buffalo To File Nomination

Last year too, an independent candidate came to file his nomination on a buffalo.

Last year too, an independent candidate came to file his nomination on a buffalo.

While explaining the reason behind this act, Amal said that he was a cattleman and he cannot afford petrol or diesel. Therefore, he came to file his nomination on a buffalo.

Ahead of the Bihar panchayat elections, which is slated to commence from September 24, a candidate came to file his nomination riding a buffalo. On September 12, Bihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Amal was seen riding a buffalo as he came to file his nomination. Amal is contesting from Rampur’s Katihar seat. His video has gone viral on the internet and triggered endless hilarious reactions. The 43-second video was shared by ANI, which features Amal riding the buffalo and another man pulling the animal. His supporters and other villagers form a crowd around him, making it difficult for him to get away.

While explaining the reason behind this act, Amal said that he was a cattleman and he cannot afford petrol or diesel. Therefore, he came to file his nomination on a buffalo.

Watch the full video here:

RELATED NEWS

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has racked up plenty of views and a plethora of reactions from the users. While some found it amusing, others opined that such initiatives should not be encouraged as they believe it falls under animal brutality. Some even mocked the candidate and referred to him as ‘a donkey, who is riding a buffalo.’

The upcoming Bihar panchayat elections will commence on September 24 and will end by December 12. They will be conducted in a total of 11 phases. However, this is not the first time a candidate has come riding on a buffalo to cast their votes.

Last year in October, the news agency reported that an independent candidate, Nachari Mandal, came to file his nomination from Darbhanga’s Bahadurpur seat on a buffalo.

Not just panchayat poll candidates, several MPs and MLAs also adapt to these ‘theatrics’ and ride tractors and bullock cart.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 14, 2021, 12:02 IST