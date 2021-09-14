Watch: Bihar Panchayat Poll Candidate Arrives On Buffalo To File Nomination

Ahead of the Bihar panchayat elections, which is slated to commence from September 24, a candidate came to file his nomination riding a buffalo. On September 12, Bihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Amal was seen riding a buffalo as he came to file his nomination. Amal is contesting from Rampur’s Katihar seat. His video has gone viral on the internet and triggered endless hilarious reactions. The 43-second video was shared by ANI, which features Amal riding the buffalo and another man pulling the animal. His supporters and other villagers form a crowd around him, making it difficult for him to get away.

While explaining the reason behind this act, Amal said that he was a cattleman and he cannot afford petrol or diesel. Therefore, he came to file his nomination on a buffalo.

Watch the full video here:

#WATCH | Bihar Panchayat Polls 2021: Azad Alam, a candidate from Katihar district's Rampur panchayat arrived to file his nomination on a buffalo yesterday pic.twitter.com/CBIF0bbqPl— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has racked up plenty of views and a plethora of reactions from the users. While some found it amusing, others opined that such initiatives should not be encouraged as they believe it falls under animal brutality. Some even mocked the candidate and referred to him as ‘a donkey, who is riding a buffalo.’

Voter: Where are you taking this donkey?The man replied: Can't you not see ? This is a buffalo.Voter: I was asking the baffalo.— V K Joseph (@VKJoseph2) September 13, 2021

Too much of color and drama..— Hezaki Zhimomi (@HezakiZ) September 14, 2021

The upcoming Bihar panchayat elections will commence on September 24 and will end by December 12. They will be conducted in a total of 11 phases. However, this is not the first time a candidate has come riding on a buffalo to cast their votes.

Last year in October, the news agency reported that an independent candidate, Nachari Mandal, came to file his nomination from Darbhanga’s Bahadurpur seat on a buffalo.

Bihar: Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, came to file his nomination on a buffalo. He says," I come from poor & weaker section. I am son of a farm labourer and since I don’t have a four-wheeler, I decided to come on a buffalo." pic.twitter.com/6y5VGPYA8R— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Not just panchayat poll candidates, several MPs and MLAs also adapt to these ‘theatrics’ and ride tractors and bullock cart.

