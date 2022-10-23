WATCH: Bihar Student Writes Lyrics of Bhojpuri Songs in Exam, Teacher Asks 'Sharam Aaya Likhne Me'

Most students have probably taken at least one exam in their lives where they had no idea what to write. In these situations, some either turn to cheat or write the question as the answer before adding extra gibberish to make the answer look lengthy. But this student from Bihar’s Chhapra wrote lyrics of a Bhojpuri song when he was unable to find anything to write in the Chemistry practical exam. The teacher checking the paper can be seen talking to the students on call and confronting him as to why he did that. The clip of their conversation was posted on Twitter.

This viral video, with nearly 1.45 lakh views so far, begins with the teacher reading out the lyrics written by the student on his answer sheet, with the original Bhojpuri song playing in the background. The student was called after the irate teacher had recorded the answer sheet and reprimanded him for doing so. The student is then shown on camera conversing with his teacher while the call is on speaker.

In the video, the teacher can be heard asking the student to bring his father to the college the following day. The student claims that his father is not home. The teacher insists and demands his father’s phone number. Furthermore, the teacher rebukes him by asking, “Sharam aaya likhne me? (Didn’t you feel ashamed while writing it?)”

The student responds, “Gana likhe hain,” when the teacher inquires about the content of his answer sheet. The student said that he was informed that copies are not examined to show the state of the assessments and exams.

The teacher questions him about why the copy wouldn’t be checked and whether he could write anything in the answer copy if it wasn’t. The student continues by saying that he was informed that he needed to show up for the exam. In the final seconds of the video, he acknowledges his mistake.

However, this is not the first such incident to have come to light from Bihar. Previously many students were reported to have been leaving Rs 100, and Rs 500 notes in the answer sheets as bribes for the teachers to not fail them in exams.

