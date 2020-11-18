WATCH: Bihar's Education Minister Struggles to Recite National Anthem, Gets Mocked on Twitter

Days after the formation of the Bihar government, four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under immense scrutiny from the opposition party leaders for appointing Mewalal Choudhary as the Education Minister of Bihar.

Choudhary, a Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA, had lost the Cabinet birth the previous time after his name cropped up in an alleged scam in the recruitment of lecturers in an agriculture university.

Launching a full-fledged attack against Nitish Kumar's decision for handing Choudhary the charge of education portfolio in the state, Rashtriya Janata Dal shared a video of the corruption-accused minister on Twitter on Wednesday wherein he was seen singing the national anthem at an event.

In the video, Choudhary could be seen struggling to finish the anthem as he mumbled a few obscure words before abruptly ending the song.

Sharing the video, Rashtriya Janata Dal took shots at Kumar and wrote: "भ्रष्टाचार के अनेक मामलों के आरोपी बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री मेवालाल चौधरी को राष्ट्रगान भी नहीं आता। नीतीश कुमार जी शर्म बची है क्या? अंतरात्मा कहाँ डुबा दी? (Bihar Education Minister Mevalal Chaudhary, accused of several corruption cases, does not even know the national anthem. Nitish Kumar ji Is there any shame left? Where did the conscience sink?)"

Those who watched the video didn't go easy on the Education Minister.

Shameful.Are we living in year of 2020,,,where Education minister are not knowing our National anthem 😭😭 https://t.co/i5JN7eFD9p — Dr Nitish. (@drnitish03) November 18, 2020

Same energy as Engineering Viva https://t.co/nVr0QvKVvT — Wash hands. Wash at back also. (@AdvanceDexter) November 18, 2020

The expression of the kid in first row is priceless .. like "Arre Ye Kab Hua" https://t.co/m8zAny17sz — Niraj Bhatia (@bhatia_niraj23) November 18, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed Kumar's decision of appointing "criminals" stating that the CM chose the corruption-accused only to retain the seat.

"भ्रष्टाचार के अनेक मामलों में भगौडे आरोपी को शिक्षा मंत्री बना दिया। अल्पसंख्यक समुदायों में से किसी को भी मंत्री नहीं बनाया। सत्ता संरक्षित अपराधियों की मौज है। रिकॉर्डतोड़ अपराध की बहार है। कुर्सी ख़ातिर Crime, Corruption और Communalism पर मुख्यमंत्री जी प्रवचन जारी रखेंगे। (Named in several cases of curroption, fugitive accused was made the education minister. None from the minority communities was made a minister. For the sake of the seat, the Chief Minister will continue his discourse on Crime, Corruption and Communalism.)"