Watch: Bike Rider Comes Under Wheels While Trying to Stop Horse Carriage Gone Out of Control

In a recent incident which has now gone viral on social media, a horse-man was injured after coming down under the tracks of his own horse driven carriage.

A viral video of the incident shows an almost half-a-kilometer race between a horse-driven carriage and three bikers trying hard to stop the galloping animals.

According to reports, the incident took place around 8:30 pm in the Bund Garden Bridge in Pune's Koregaon Park junction, and it lasted for half an hour.

The video that was tweeted out garnered nearly 2,500 likes and 800 rewteets.

This is an entire movie in less than a minute. Amazing #Pune pic.twitter.com/yPZC9iMMS8 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 8, 2019

A Times of India report states that the carriage coachman, Jitendra Kadam had taken the carriage to a wedding in Lohegaon and while returning the leather leash had snapped, end of which hit the horses and spurred them to pick up its pace.

Sensing that he is losing control, Kadam leaped out of the carriage and quickly got on to the bike, which had two riders on it.

The video shows the bike racing against the horses and when it draws close to them, Kadam manages to get hold of the harness. However, in the process he lost his balance and fell and came under the wheels of the carriage.

He suffered 'minor' internal injuries and was taken to a private hospital.

The carriage had finally slowed to a halt just near the Koregaon junction. However,as per police reports there were no other injuries or damages caused by the incident.

