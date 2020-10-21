Watch: Biker Performing Stunts on Surat Road, Viral Video Leaves Internet Divided

A viral video of a speeding bike in Gujarat has been going viral on social media.

In the href="https://gujarati.news18.com/news/south-gujarat/surat-video-of-youth-doing-bike-stunt-on-jilani-bridge-surat-went-viral-jm-1037272.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">News18 video, two riders can be seen speeding down a road with no regard for safety. The young riders seem to take things lightly and are either unaware or simply do not care about the trouble they may cause to others on the streets. An aware citizen reporter, however, used his phone to make a quick video of the two and bring light to the matter.

In the video, two young riders are seen snaking through the road at night. According to the maker of the video, the incident occurred on Jilani bridge in Surat which is now known as "Shree Chandra Shekhar Aazad Bridge."

They are driving at a very high speed and are visible as mere blurry shapes. They seem to be riding a white scooty but they are driving it like it were a sports bike on something like a speed-racing track. But it’s actually a rather busy road and as the voiceover dutifully informs, their speed is harassing the drivers and passers-by on the road.

It was later revealed that two people riding the scooty were actually fishermen. The incident occurred un Teva, on the bridge of the district connecting Katargam and Adajan of Surat.

Thankfully, the police eventually took cognizance of their dangerous acts on the road. This happened after the video was uploaded and people demanded quick action. Some say if a police patrolled the bridges at night, such acts can not be committed.