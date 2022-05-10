Watch: Biker's Reaction After Being Hit By a Car Leaves Internet Overwhelmed

Be it India or any other country, cases of road rage are not uncommon at all. Road brawls and fights caused by accidents or traffic violations are something we see often. However, what we do not get to see normally is the person at the receiving end of the accident walking up to and hugging the offender in an attempt to end the matter peacefully. This is exactly what happened in some unnamed corner of the world and we are here to tell you about it.

A video in which a biker who collided with a car and fell off his bike gets up and walks up to the female driver and hugs her. Instagram account Good News movement shared the video with the caption, “This guy was just hit by a car while riding his motorcycle."

“In one of the most incredible displays of kindness I’ve witnessed, rather than freak out at the driver, his first instinct was to go over and console the young woman who was visibly shaken from the experience," the caption read. Here, take a look at the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

The woman was visibly shocked and paranoid after the crash and the biker’s sweet gesture of hugging her, patting her on the back and calming her down has won the internet, with many hailing the act of kindness in an age where people lock horns so easily. The video has 182,671 likes within just 24 hours of posting. One commenter said, “Love his heart. We need more people like him.” Another said, “Hope he had no injuries. Bless both of them”. Another wrote, “This guy does not have a single bit of road rage in him”.

