Watch: Bird Reacts to 'Pretend to Pat Your Pet' Challenge and It is Adorable

When it comes to finding innovative and fun challenges, netizens do not disappoint. The internet is flooded with such content, some of which gain immense traction, while some fail to leave a lasting mark. The latest addition to this mix is the "Pretend to pat your pet" challenge.

In this challenge, a person takes their hand near their pets as if to pat them, only that they don’t actually do it and keep a bit of distance. The response by the pet, usually a dog, to this gesture is captured and shared with a wider audience. Some of the reactions have been just fantastic. However, one person tried to perform this challenge on a bird. And the little bird’s reaction is priceless.

The caption accompanying the clip noted, “There is a challenge where you put your hand near your dog like you're going to pet them but don't actually pet them. Someone tried it on their bird and it was adorable.” It was adorable indeed.

There is a challenge where you put your hand near your dog like you're going to pet them but don't actually pet them. Someone tried it on their bird and it was adorable. pic.twitter.com/d5mTvn0GjB — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) September 13, 2020

In the 27 seconds clip, the person brings his palm near the bird and waits for its reaction, which comes a bit late. The bird stood still for a while, before moving towards the palm for a nice and warm cuddle. That response, as captured in the video, is bound to melt hearts. The person finally holds and caresses the bird.

The clip has been viewed over 1.4 lakh times and has been liked by more than fifteen thousand users on Twitter and has also spread to other social media platforms. One user on Twitter commented, "That's cute and amazing, that it comes from the bird, shows what a great bond they must have."

Another wrote, “This is so me, I so badly need a hug, this lockdown is so hard with no physical contact. I wasn't even much of a ‘huggy’ person before lockdown.” Many responded with memes and gifs.