WATCH: Bird Steals Earbud From Woman, Refuses to Return It

Birds are fascinating creatures. In a clip now making rounds on the Internet, a woman is seen lying outdoors and listening to music via her earbuds. A bird, who appears to be the woman’s pet, flies in and grabs one of the earbuds before flying away with it. As the woman follows the bird, it sits atop a tree branch, with the earbud still between its beak. The woman tries to persuade the bird with a banana but to no avail. It just flies off with its new toy. The video has now gone viral on social media. Check it out here:

Also posted on a Reddit community, the clip is leaving social media users laughing over the bird’s antics. Some, however, are finding the earbud snatching more than justified. A Reddit user wrote, “Apple started deploying them after EVERY single person ignores their stupid volume warnings.”

The woman shared the clip with the TikTok popular song Oh No! Song by Capone-N-Noreaga, playing over it. The sample song from the 60s girl group anthem “Remember (Walking In The Sand)” by The Shangri-Las gained quite some attention on TikTok. However, people are ready to make it a thing of the past. “It’s because she was listening to this AWFUL SONG! Dammit can we lose it already?” wrote a Reddit user.

A third user had a potential solution. “Play some deathcore, he’ll probably vibe to it enough for you to yank the earbud away,” the comment read. Another user believed that the bird might have been persuaded if the banana offered to her was at least peeled.

Meanwhile, a user pointed out what was the biggest irony to them. The post on Reddit was captioned, ‘Sound Police’, yet the song playing over the clip was anything but approved. They believed that song was just painful at this point. Hearing it over so many reels have caused many to develop a dislike towards it.

