WATCH: Bizarre 'Pan-slapping Contest' Between Two Men Baffles the Internet

Any informal event without a game seems incomplete many times. Created to engage the crowd, these games can be interesting, as well as, eye-catching. One such game has grabbed the attention of the internet for a not-so-obvious reason. An undated clip of the game is going viral on social media. Quite peculiar in nature, this game involves two metalled-up people, a wooden plank, and a metal pan. At first, it is hard to fathom what the game entails. Only when you see it, you understand the concept of it.

In the video, two people are sitting on a thin wooden plank and are wearing metal helmets, exactly like the ones Knights wear. With one hand resting on their lap, the other hand holds a pan that is meant to knock the opponent off the plank. After exchanging a few hits to the head, one of them finally loses balance and falls off the plank, with the other emerging as the winner.

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 25 lakh views, and thousands of impressions in the form of likes, retweets, and comments. One user invited people to play the game with him.

One user commented, “Green shirt guy just wanted to have some fun. White shirt guy was there to win.”

Some users believed it to be an exhibit of the long-running joke – “Why women live longer than men.”

One user wrote, “This is the Twitter content I am here for.”

Slaps, although considered to be a violent physical act, sometimes make decent fodder for various challenges on social media. One such challenge getting viral is the Tortilla challenge, where people slap each other with Tortillas.

