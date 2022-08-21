WATCH: Bizarre Popsicle Made of Garlic Cloves is Making Internet Cringe

Ice cream is a staple sweet frozen snack that can also be consumed as a dessert. They come in various flavours be it chocolate or vanilla, however, an Instagram user has experimented with its normal ingredients and flavours to novel a bizarre garlic ice cream. The unusual making process of this exterminated item has gone viral on the internet. No surprise, it has left ice-cream lovers uncomfortable. Now, a nutritionist recently took to the photo-sharing application to share her reaction to the bizarre recipe.

In the viral video, a man can be seen putting multiple garlic cloves in a plastic cup. In the next step, he adds water to the cup followed by an ice cream stick. After allowing it to freeze, the man then enjoys savouring the ice cream popsicle. While reacting to the clip, an INFS-certified nutrition expert, shared that she has heard of garlic chutney and even a type of vegetable dish made of garlic, but never in her life had she ever come across garlic ice cream. Watch the video here:

This common frozen snack is a go-to item for a majority of people all across the world. Hence, this experimented garlic ice cream has left many shocked and disgusted. The ingredients used in making ice cream can differ from country to country, and there is no one recipe that can define ice cream, but the thought of adding garlic to the sweet dish is not going down well with netizens.

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered over 2 lakh views within weeks. Taking to the comment section of the post, a slew of users asked ‘Why?’ while many flooded it with pukish emoticons. A user called the recipe a new way of ‘Inventing new diseases’. One more added to the disclaimer stating not to try such things at home. Meanwhile, a section of the internet also supported the recipe. A netizen asked, “Why do you hate it? Garlic cures cholesterol and heart problems.”

