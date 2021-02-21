WATCH: BJP's New Campaign Song Against Mamata 'Pishi Jao' Puts a Bengali Spin on 'Bella Ciao'

The battle for West Bengal is heating up and in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly elections, a "war of words" has broken out between Trinamool Congress and BJP.

Following TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's "Bengal wants its own daughter" slogan, the BJP has come up with its own slogan-- that goes like this-- "Bengal wants freedom from Didi". And to make their point, the party has launched an animated video called "Pishi Jaao" (Aunty, leave).

The video recreates the famous "Bella ciao" song that recently gained popularity again after it was featured in the hit Netflix series "Money Heist".

In the short animated video, BJP talks about all the problems faced by the state under Bannerjee's rule and demands "Pishi" to leave.

Shared on Saturday evening, the video already has over 18,000 views.

The video comes after TMC launched its slogan for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal - 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter), on Saturday, adding to the shrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the "daughter of Bengal".

The slogan along with Mamata Banerjee's photo was put up on advertisement hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters in the city.

Both the BJP and ruling Trinamool Congress, headed by CM Banerjee, are spearheading an intense election campaign in West Bengal with the saffron party deploying its enviable political machinery to capture power in the state which it has never ruled.

Several Union ministers, MPs, and other leaders recognised for their organisational and poll management skills have been roped in by the saffron party to drive its campaign in the state, with special attention on the seats which it considers winnable.